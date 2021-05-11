MVP Accident Attorneys: California Personal Injury Firm Looking To Score A Hat-trick With LA Galaxy Partnership As New Season Kicks Off

Brett Bergener of MVP Accident Attorneys Announces Their New Partnership With LA Galaxy, and Stated That the Company Has a Hat-Trick of Aims and Objectives They Hope To Achieve With This Partnership

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / MVP Accident Attorneys - Sachs Law APC, a law firm specializing in Personal Injury, is delighted to announce that they are looking forward to the new soccer season as the official law firm of LA Galaxy. The company has a hat-trick of aims and objectives they hope to achieve with this partnership.

The number one priority is to help as many people as possible obtain the justice they deserve following a personal injury, which occurred through no fault of their own or due to negligence or carelessness from another party. Their second aim is to grow the company towards becoming the recognized number one personal injury law firm in Los Angeles. The final objective is to increase brand awareness both on and offline.

"We are very excited to partner with LA Galaxy and cannot wait for the soccer season to begin," said Brett Bergener of MVP Accident Attorneys. "As one of the biggest clubs within California, in a sport that is enjoying exponential growth in popularity in the United States, we are thrilled to be an official sponsor. We believe there is an excellent synergy between the two organizations, and we are hoping to form a long and mutually successful partnership. With the increased brand awareness, this sponsorship will provide, we hope to help hundreds of new clients obtain the compensation and justice that they deserve. As our company motto states its not business its personal"

MVP Accident Attorneys is a law firm that focuses exclusively on Personal Injury cases. Legal matters like this are complex, and it is critical to hire an attorney that understands the defense tactics and has experience in their field to obtain successful results. Focusing on a particular practice area means a lawyer gains extensive experience interacting with the insurance companies, learning the common issues of accidents, and developing tried and true strategies that work. This is why MVP Accident Attorneys focuses on a select group of personal injury areas. For more information on the company, or to book a free no-obligation quotation visit the company website at mvpaccidentattorneys.com

Media Contact

info@sachslawyers.com

(949) 944-1000

18650 MacArthur Blvd, Suite 350

Irvine, CA

SOURCE: MVP Accident Attorneys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646343/California-Personal-Injury-Firm-Looking-To-Score-A-Hat-trick-With-LA-Galaxy-Partnership-As-New-Season-Kicks-Off