itemit Partners with Anglian Water and i2O Water for End-to-End Traceability of Critical Asset Portfolio.

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- itemit, the asset tracking solution of choice for businesses, today announced a new partnership with Anglian Water and i2O Water . Used to track a wealth of assets, itemit is the most flexible tracking solution on the market. 2020 saw an abrupt and unforeseen transition to significantly higher levels of remote working and working from home. As a result, teams all across the world are actively seeking real-time solutions like itemit that deliver control over and efficient management of business-critical assets.

"Working with Anglian Water over the last two years has seen itemit track the whereabouts of over £1 million worth of critical assets across Anglian Water's fleet of smart sensors. We are delighted to expand on this partnership with i2O Water which will see itemit deliver end-to-end traceability for loggers and controllers relied on to reduce leakage and bursts and monitor the performance of the water distribution network and provide insights into how to optimise it," says Dr Alex Wong, CEO at RedBite Solutions , owners and creators of itemit. "Our collaboration provides a blueprint for the efficient tracking of loggers, controllers, and similar assets."

"Once itemit managed the tracking of the loggers and controllers we already had, the logical next step was to involve i2O from the Production stage for new devices," says Richard Fielding, Optimisation Engineer at Anglian Water. "Over the next 5 years, this collaboration will continue to expand."

"i2O is always looking to create greater efficiency in its supply chain. We were delighted therefore to be able to help Anglian Water to monitor and track its assets from their manufacture right through to their use in the field," says Joel Hagan, CEO at i2O Water.

The benefits of this new partnership include.

The ability for itemit to collaborate with manufacturers to embed itemit tags during production to create supply chain efficiencies

Loggers and controllers tracked using itemit's asset tracking software . This provides Anglian Water with the control they need to monitor asset whereabouts, condition and accountability

. This provides Anglian Water with the control they need to monitor asset whereabouts, condition and accountability Ability to grow logger and controller tracking rapidly over the next 5 years thanks to increased efficiencies.

itemit is an asset tracking solutions provider designed to track any asset. Uniquely, itemit allows for the combined usage of GPS trackers , QR codes , barcodes and RFID asset tracking all in one simple platform. Nominated for the 2020 RFID Journal Awards, itemit has seen substantial growth in 2020, undeterred by the global pandemic.

Anglian Water is one of the UK's largest suppliers of water and water recycling services, covering the largest geographical area across England and Wales. In April 2020, Anglian Water received a Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development for the second time. This is the UK's highest accolade to celebrate business success.

i2O Water monitors and controls the water supply to more than 50 million people around the world, delivering solutions to instrument, analyse and control water networks to reduce leakage, energy consumption and improve supply. As population growth, urbanisation and climate change continue to pose significant challenges to water utilities around the world, i2O Water assists utilities by providing consistent and sustainable water supply.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Ellarby

itemit

+44-1223-421-611

team@itemit.com