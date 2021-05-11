Lightspeed teams up with Google to help retailers increase local shopping revenue

Integration allows omnichannel retailers to automate ads and real-time inventory levels directly from the Lightspeed platform

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, announced today it will integrate Google tools directly into its platform, to help independent businesses globally as they safely re-open and expand their in-store capacity. As consumer preference towards shopping locally increases, the direct integration between Lightspeed and Google will allow independent retailers to manage a number of Google tools directly in their Lightspeed commerce platform at no additional cost.

This announcement comes as new data from Google suggests consumers are interested in shopping local, but many are starting their journey online. Searches for "local" + "business(es)" have grown by more than 80% year over year, including searches like "local businesses near me" and "support local businesses." Searches for "who has" + "in stock" have grown by more than 8,000% year over year, including searches like "who has gym equipment in stock."

The global collaboration between Lightspeed and Google integrates three crucial tools directly into the Lightspeed platform: Google Local Inventory Ads, Google Smart Shopping Campaigns, and Google My Business. This complete integration is vital for omnichannel retailers, who use a multichannel approach to provide a seamless customer experience online or in a physical store. The new Google integration includes:

Google Local Inventory Ads: Retailers can reach local customers with local inventory ads, from directly within the Lightspeed platform. These ads help nearby shoppers know what they have in stock, driving more visits to their physical shop.

Retailers can reach local customers with local inventory ads, from directly within the Lightspeed platform. These ads help nearby shoppers know what they have in stock, driving more visits to their physical shop. Google Smart Shopping Campaigns: Today's consumers are shopping across platforms and devices, online and offline, seamlessly. With Smart Shopping campaigns, products are eligible to show up across all of Google's properties and reach users wherever, and whenever, they're searching or consuming content.

Today's consumers are shopping across platforms and devices, online and offline, seamlessly. With Smart Shopping campaigns, products are eligible to show up across all of Google's properties and reach users wherever, and whenever, they're searching or consuming content. Google My Business: Lightspeed customers can get and manage a professional Google My Business listing straight from Lightspeed's commerce platform. Retailers can keep customers up to date with their latest information, whether it's store hours or COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Enabling access to these digital tools directly within the Lightspeed platform is strategically aligned with Lightspeed's mission to simplify entrepreneurship and level the playing field for independent merchants. The integration, when combined with the Lightspeed Supplier Network, creates a seamless path for local retailers to scale their omnichannel businesses.

"We know that so much of business today starts with a Google search," said Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva, "By combining forces, Lightspeed and Google are eliminating the pain points that prevent SMBs from effectively promoting their products online to the communities who prefer to shop local, providing them a springboard to simplify and scale their businesses as they prepare for the welcomed return of in-store shopping."

"Small and medium sized businesses have been hit the hardest during the pandemic, but globally we've seen a rallying cry to support them," says Sabrina Geremia, VP & Country Director, Google Canada. "Customers are shopping both online and in-store and expect a seamless shopping experience between both. As we look towards recovery, this integration with Lightspeed will provide a scalable solution for Lightspeed merchants of all sizes looking to reach customers in this new omnichannel reality."

This new offering from Lightspeed and Google will give retailers increased opportunity to meet consumer needs in 2021, which have fundamentally pivoted to prioritizing shopping local. Google My Business and Local Inventory Ad integrations are currently available to all Lightspeed retail customers. Lightspeed's Smart Shopping Campaign capability will become available in the coming months.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.co.uk.

Forward-Looking Statements

