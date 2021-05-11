Capita plc - Appointment of CFO and Withdrawal of AGM Resolution

Capita plc - Directorate Change and AGM Update

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Capita plc ("Capita" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tim Weller is to join the Company as Chief Financial Officer on 12 May 2021. He will also be joining the Capita Board as an Executive Director.

Tim joins Capita from G4S plc where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2016 and on the Board since 2013, originally as a Non-Executive Director.

Tim has 19 years' experience as a CFO with G4S plc, Innogy, RWE Thames Water, United Utilities Group plc, Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc, and Petrofac Limited.

He spent his early career at KPMG, where he trained as a chartered accountant, rising to partner in 1997, before joining Granada plc as director of financial control.

Tim is also a Non-Executive Director of the Carbon Trust.

Gordon Boyd, Interim CFO, will be stepping down from the Board on 12 May 2021 and will leave Capita on 13 May 2021 as planned.

Withdrawal of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Resolution

As a consequence of Gordon Boyd's intention to step down from the Board on 12 May 2021, which is shortly after the date of the Company's AGM, the Company confirms that the resolution to elect Gordon Boyd as a Director of the Company as included in the Notice of AGM as Resolution 6 is now withdrawn.

The withdrawal of Resolution 6 does not otherwise affect the validity of the Notice of AGM, the proxy form or any proxy or electronic votes already submitted on other proposed resolutions. Any votes received in respect of Resolution 6 will no longer be valid and will not be counted. The numbering of all other proposed resolutions at the AGM will remain unchanged.

Jon Lewis, Capita's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I am delighted that Tim is joining Capita. He is a highly experienced CFO and brings with him extensive knowledge, not only of our own sector, but of many other areas of business.

"Tim's expertise will be invaluable in leading our finance team and supporting our ongoing transformation as we continue to build a more focused, client-centric and streamlined Capita for the long term."

He added: "I would like to thank Gordon Boyd for the important part he has played as interim CFO, as we have continued to simplify and strengthen Capita, despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 crisis."



Tim Weller said:

"I am excited to be joining Capita and very much looking forward to working with Jon, his leadership team, finance colleagues and the thousands of other people across the company - to help drive the planned return to organic revenue growth and sustainable cash generation."

Tim Weller holds 4,954 ordinary shares on appointment.

Full details of Tim Weller's remuneration arrangements will be set out in the next Directors' Remuneration Report.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

Notes to editors

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, the Company confirms that there are no further details that are required to be disclosed under paragraph LR9.6.13(1) - (6) of the UK Listing Rules in respect of Tim Weller.

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions.

Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L).

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com