A new GlobalData report suggests that Australia's solar capacity could reach 80 GW over the next decade.From pv magazine Australia GlobalData says in a new report that solar installations in Australia could grow by a factor of four by 2030. It estimates that the country will reach a solar capacity of 80.22 GW in 2030, from 17.99 GW in 2020. The report also forecasts a significant decline in the dominance of thermal power in Australia's energy mix, seeing it decline from a 58.6% share in the 2000-20 period to only 27.8% in 2030. "Australia plans to compensate the decline in thermal and hydropower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...