WKN: A0M28W ISIN: SE0002133975 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021 | 08:05
Systemair AB: Changes in the Systemair Group Management

Press Release, 11 May 2021

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) change the Group Management.

Bjørn-Osvald Skandsen, Managing Director for Systemair Norway, will become member of Systemair Group Management starting 12 May 2021.

Bjørn-Osvald has many years of experience from the ventilation industry and Systemair. Before re-joining Systemair in March 2018 as Managing Director, he was holding a director's positions in GK Inneklima - a technical ventilation contractor in Norway. Even earlier in his professional life, he has headed the Systemair group's technical support department and domestic sales in Sweden (2000-2006). Bjørn-Osvald holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in brand management. He currently serves as board member of VKE, which is an organisation for ventilation and cooling companies in Norway.

- Bjørn-Osvald is an enthusiastic and loyal business leader, with a strong passion for new technology and modern trade. I am convinced he will be a good asset to the management of Systemair. He will take a special responsibility for our heating division Frico - an area where he has good knowledge and previous experience, says Roland Kasper, CEO of Systemair.

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.9 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and employs approximately 6,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 11 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies.

Attachment

  • Pressrelease Changes in Group Management GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cce28353-96ce-4237-8b1f-1547e263a75d)

