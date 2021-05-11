Press Release

May 11, 2021

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its previously announced share repurchase program.

The company repurchased a total of 1,700,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 72.1 million from February 25 to May 10, 2021. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on February 25, 2021. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

On May 10, 2021, the company repurchased 12,728 shares at an average price of EUR 50.21 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 639,125.



Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

