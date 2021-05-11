Anzeige
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
BioArctic receives patent in Japan for new antibodies targeting Alzheimer's disease

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) has allowed the company's Japanese patent application 2017-083057 for novel antibodies that could be developed into a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The antibodies target a shorter (truncated) form of amyloid beta (pE3-Aß) and are linked to the company's project AD1503. BioArctic received a patent in Europe based on the same antibodies in January 2021.

The allowed patent application focuses on novel antibodies which target pE3-Aß, a specific truncated form of amyloid beta. Monomers of pE3-Aß are highly prone to aggregate, leading to the formation of harmful soluble Aß aggregates (protofibrils) which could cause debilitating cognitive and other symptoms in Alzheimer's disease.

"The patent underlines BioArctic's commitment in the brain diseases field in general and in Alzheimer's disease specifically. With more than 50 million people globally living with dementia there is a large medical need. We continue to work diligently to develop and give these patients access to treatments that effect the underlying disease," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald
CEO, BioArctic AB
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson
Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on May 11, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-receives-patent-in-japan-for-new-antibodies-targeting-alzheimer-s-disease,c3344523

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3344523/1415870.pdf

Japanese patent granted

