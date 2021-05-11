EMG, a leading global provider of broadcast facilities and media solutions, announced today that Shaun Gregory will join the company as Group Chief Executive Officer starting May 17th 2021. Gregory is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the media, telecommunications broadcasting industries. He has served as Chief Executive Officer for some of the fastest growing companies, both in Europe and globally.

Under his leadership, EMG will continue the development of its ambitious transformation strategy. He will succeed co-CEO Patrick van den Berg who after 15 years serving in various leadership positions at EMG will take on a new professional challenge while co-CEO François-Charles Bideaux will become advisor to the CEO EMG board focusing on specific areas such as sales, technology and M&A.

Most recently, Gregory was CEO of media localization company IYUNO Media Group (formerly BTI Studios) which spans 46 countries and 88 language types, servicing the world's leading entertainment brands, including Netflix and Disney. In this role, he was responsible for developing a market leading strategy, transforming the business and the creation of a new global market leader in media localisation. Prior to IYUNO, Gregory was Chief Executive Officer at Exterion Media, Europe's largest privately held out of home advertising company. At Exterion Media, Shaun was appointed Chief Executive in 2014, and was successfully awarded the world's biggest outdoor advertising contract, The London Underground. Exterion operated across markets in Europe, including the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, France and Spain. Both companies enjoyed market beating growth under private equity ownership, with Exterion sold to Global in 2018.

Prior to IYUNO and Exterion, Gregory was the Global Managing Director of Telefonica's media and content businesses. He was responsible for 34 markets, including most of Latin America, having emerged out of his UK role at O2. He was credited with a number of launches, including O2 Priority in the UK, and created new and innovative ways of delivering content to consumers. Before his time at Telefonica he spent almost 15 years at EMAP, Europe's fastest growing media company where he was a key architect in the company's digital transformation, winning several licences (analogue and digital), spanning radio and television. In addition, EMAP was pivotal in the launch of the UK's digital terrestrial television platform Freeview.

Patrick van den Berg commented: "First of all a warm welcome to Shaun. After my 15 years in different leadership positions within EMG and finally as co-CEO, it is important for me that a seasoned executive with a broad and international experience takes over as CEO. Given Shaun's background I am confident that he will lead EMG into future successes. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody at EMG as well as our founders and investors, for everything we realized and for the group we built together. It has been a great adventure and although it is time for me to take on a new professional challenge, I will surely keep on following the amazing company which is EMG."

"On behalf of the board of EMG, I would like to thank Patrick for his contribution in making EMG the success it is today and wish him all the best in his next challenge," added Fabrice Fouletier, Partner at PAI Partners, the majority shareholder in EMG. "We are thrilled to have appointed someone with Shaun's credentials. He has an excellent track record, that spans over 30 years, in both listed and private equity backed companies. He has operated at the most senior level of some of the fastest growing companies in our sector and has done that successfully through innovation and a relentless focus on growth. His international and transformation experience will provide a strong platform for EMG, and I am confident that he will lead the company into a new and exciting chapter."

Shaun Gregory said: "I'm excited to be joining the EMG Team, and can't wait to continue the great work that's been going on there. I see these as pivotal moments in the broadcasting and live events industry. As the world returns to normality, the appetite for what EMG delivers to people around the globe will become ever more important. EMG have played an acute role in getting people through the challenges of the pandemic, delivering some of the world's most prestigious sporting events. As we look forward to happier times, I'm thrilled to be part of a new growth story and delivering the raw emotions and experiences to audiences around the world."

He added: "The industry will need to innovate with new technological solutions, and EMG are already leading the way. Our customers and partners will have changing needs, as the landscape develops, and I'm looking forward to us being ahead of the curve. It's not just about innovation, it's also about taking a very 'customer-centric' approach to everything we do, and that's one thing that EMG is all about great customer service, innovation and ultimately a world class delivery. I'm very proud to be joining the Team, and providing the Leadership for the next chapter."

Gregory has also served as a non-Executive Director of both listed and private equity backed companies. He also serves on the Childline Board (NSPCC) and the Advisory Board for The Sheffield Children's Hospital. He is originally from Yorkshire in the UK, has two daughters and currently lives in London.

About EMG

EMG is a leading global provider of broadcast services and media solutions for live sports, entertainment and events, active in 10 countries: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Luxembourg, the USA Australia. Constantly proposing state-of-the-art technologies through highly experienced teams, EMG is a valued partner for major international events, including sport (Tour de France, Football World Cup and Formula One…) live events (Eurovision, Royal Weddings, Concerts…) and entertainment (The Voice, Masterchef, the X-Factor…).

www.emglive.com

About PAI Partners

PAI Partners is a leading European private equity firm with offices in Paris, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York and Stockholm. It manages €14.7 billion of dedicated buyout funds and, since 1994, has completed 84 transactions in 11 countries, representing over €60 billion in transaction value. PAI Partners is characterised by its industrial approach to ownership combined with its sector-based organisation. It provides the companies it owns with the financial, operational and strategic support required to pursue their development and enhance value creation.

www.paipartners.com

