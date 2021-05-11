Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Alexandria Pankkiiriliike to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

11 May, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Alexandria Pankkiiriilike Oyj shares (short name: ALEX) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Financials sector. Alexandria Pankkiiriliike is the 48th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj was founded in 1996. In the past 25 years, it has grown to become one of the largest investment companies in Finland. Alexandria provides quality savings and investment solutions to its clients. Alexandria's 250 investment experts serve over 35,000 customers in 30 locations all over Finland. The Group consists of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj, Alexandria Rahastoyhtiö Oy, Alexandria Markets Oy, Alexandria Yritysrahoitus Oy and Premium Advisors Oy. For more information, https://www.alexandria.fi/ "We thank our investors and new shareholders for the trust and interest in Alexandria. We saw strong interest from investors and the initial public offering of Alexandria was oversubscribed. As a listed company, we are now in a good position to attract more customers, speed up growth with investments and serve our customers better than ever. We will now continue this work, more eager than ever, in order to continue our growth as the asset manager for all," says Jan Åkesson, CEO of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike. "We welcome Alexandria Pankkiiriliike to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO, said Henrik Husman", President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "During the past few years we have seen new financial industry companies to enter the public market in Finland, and we now look forward to support Alexandria Pankkiirilike on their growth journey, too." Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj has appointed Oaklings Merasco Ltd as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Nasdaq Media Contact: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com