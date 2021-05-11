Anzeige
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Alexandria Pankkiiriliike to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

11 May, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Alexandria
Pankkiiriilike Oyj shares (short name: ALEX) commence today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Financials sector.
Alexandria Pankkiiriliike is the 48th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq
Helsinki in 2021. 

Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj was founded in 1996. In the past 25 years, it has
grown to become one of the largest investment companies in Finland. Alexandria
provides quality savings and investment solutions to its clients. Alexandria's
250 investment experts serve over 35,000 customers in 30 locations all over
Finland. The Group consists of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj, Alexandria
Rahastoyhtiö Oy, Alexandria Markets Oy, Alexandria Yritysrahoitus Oy and
Premium Advisors Oy. For more information, https://www.alexandria.fi/ 

 "We thank our investors and new shareholders for the trust and interest in
Alexandria. We saw strong interest from investors and the initial public
offering of Alexandria was oversubscribed. As a listed company, we are now in a
good position to attract more customers, speed up growth with investments and
serve our customers better than ever. We will now continue this work, more
eager than ever, in order to continue our growth as the asset manager for all,"
says Jan Åkesson, CEO of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike. 

"We welcome Alexandria Pankkiiriliike to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO, said
Henrik Husman", President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "During the past few years we
have seen new financial industry companies to enter the public market in
Finland, and we now look forward to support Alexandria Pankkiirilike on their
growth journey, too." 

Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj has appointed Oaklings Merasco Ltd as its
Certified Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
