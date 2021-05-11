Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021 | 08:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capgemini SE: Capgemini News Alert // Capgemini to enable a "Digital Workplace" transformation at Airbus

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,
___________________________________________________________________

Marishka Martins
Group PR Consultant | Marketing & Creative Services

Capgemini India | Mumbai
www.capgemini.com

Tel.: +91 9930835325
Email: marishka.martins@capgemini.com
_____________________________

Capgemini to enable a "Digital Workplace" transformation at Airbus

Paris, France - Mai 11, 2021 - Capgeminihas signed a five-year contract with Airbus to support the redesign of its global collaborative workplace, both in terms of working methods and tools.

In terms of tools and technology Capgemini will enable online publishing and sharing services, collaboration and productivity tools, messaging services, instant messaging, video conferencing, and digital telephony services.

"It was our ability to handle this project end-to-end, from strategic scoping through to operational transformation, integrating new technologies and cloud, that made the difference. We are extremely proud to be supporting Airbus in this major redesign," said Nive Bhagat, CEO of Capgemini's Cloud & Infrastructure Services and member of the Group Executive Committee.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment

  • Capgemini_Airbus_Digital WorkPlace_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f740417-27a1-4b27-bfee-30cff7e9ed2a)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
