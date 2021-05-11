Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
WKN: 4472 ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.05.2021 | 08:51
TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 8,922 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

Month

Apr-21

Apr-20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

350

194

81 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

585

295

98 %

Credit Cards




Number of active credit cards**

2 735

53

n/a

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Apr 21

Jan-Apr 20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

1 392

1 329

5%

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

1 568

1 013

55 %

Credit Cards




Number of active credit cards***

56 473

24 549

130 %

* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
**Monthly change of the number of active cards
***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly

All figures for April 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on May 11, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-april-2021,c3344559

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3344559/1415725.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2021 PR Newswire
