Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
WKN: 885227 ISIN: SE0000188518 
München
11.05.21
08:12 Uhr
3,015 Euro
-0,040
-1,31 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATELLA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATELLA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8952,94009:30
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Catella AB is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (174/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Catella AB to
trading with effect from 2021-05-12. Last day of trading is set to 2025-03-10.
The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858719
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
