Braun celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021 and we are pleased to announce the 21st BraunPrize International Design Competition, with a virtual awards ceremony due to take place in October 2021.

Established in 1968, the BraunPrize was Germany's first international competition with the aim to promote the work of young designers. Braun's continuous commitment to this cause has been highly regarded by the design world and the design-aware public ever since.

This year, young, up-and-coming designers and inventors will be tasked with exploring good design to address and solve the challenges of today and tomorrow; and Braun's commitment to nurturing young talent will see this year's total prize value increase to $100,000 USD.

A recent global study, conducted by Braun of 18-25 year olds, revealed that Gen Z believes that good design will play a pivotal role in its future. In fact, 4 out of 5 (78%) agreed that accessibility-regardless of age, impairments or skill level-and ease of use are the single most important areas in which design can deliver an impactful change. Simple and useful design means good design for everyone-design that anyone can understand and anyone can make use of to better their life and to better our collective future.

Braun has shaped the past, present and future with 'good design'. Braun believes that good design follows the principles of 'Simple, Useful and Built to last,' and that these design tenents remain as relevant in 2021 as they were in 1921 in making life better for people and the environment. Braun knows that the next 100 years will be shaped through the power of 'good design' for our collective benefit, so the 2021 BraunPrize International Design Competition will challenge creative minds to help shape tomorrow.

Oliver Grabes, Head of Braun Design and Chairman of the BraunPrize commented:

"The 2021 BraunPrize International Design Competition challenge is an opportunity for young designers, inventors and students to identify design ideas and visionary concepts that will help promote behavioral change and make an impact on today's society and the future of our planet. Design that can effect this type of positive social impact is good design at its best.

Oliver continued: "We are really excited by this year's competition and encourage you to help us shape tomorrow. 2018 saw more submissions than ever, with 3,087 entrants from 107 counties, making it a record year for the BraunPrize. We can't wait to see what the 2021 BraunPrize International Design Competiton will unearth."

For more information, please visit www.uk.braun.com/en-gb/braunprize or on Instagram @braunprize.

THE 2021 BRAUN PRIZE INTERNATIONAL DESIGN COMPETITION DETAILS

THE 2021 CHALLENGE: SHAPE TOMORROW

A call to action to help shape tomorrow. A forum for young designers, inventors and students with a commitment to exploring good design to address and solve the challenges of today and tomorrow.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE

The 2021 BraunPrize International Design Competition is open globally and is free to enter. Submissions are welcome from young designers and inventors with less than 5 years work experience and students of any profession.

PRIZE MONEY

The BraunPrize International Design Competition will award $100,000 USD in prize money.

JURY PANEL

The 2021 BraunPrize Internation Design Competition Jury Panel will comprise of international design leaders from across the globe.

SUBMISSION

Submissions for the 2021 BraunPrize International Design Competition will open in July 2021 and the BraunPrize Winner announcements will take place in October 2021.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The BraunPrize was established in 1968

The BraunPrize 2021 marks the 21st edition of the international design competition

In 2018, the BraunPrize received 3,087 entries from 107 countries

The BraunPrize 2021 is organized by Braun, a Procter Gamble brand, and managed by the Braun Design Team in Kronberg, Germany

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter Gamble founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of small domestic appliances that marry technical innovation, reliable quality and distinctive design. These range from electric shavers and beauty products to hair care appliances. Braun products enjoy worldwide distribution. Please visit www.braun.com for the latest news and in-depth information about the Braun brand.

