Following the Board of Directors meeting held on 7 May 2021, ENGIE EPS S.A. (Paris:EPS) ("EPS" or the "Company") announces the availability to the public of an amendment to the 2020 Corporate Governance Report as included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), on 7 April 2021 under number D.21-0273. This amendment relates to the 2021 compensation packages of MM Carlalberto Guglielminotti and Giuseppe Artizzu after Taiwan Cement Corporation ("TCC") will have acquired ENGIE's 60.48% stake in the Company.

The amendment of the 2020 Corporate Governance Report is available on ENGIE EPS' web site (www.engie-eps.com) in the section Investors/Documents (www.engie-eps.com/documents).

Copies of the amendment of the 2020 Corporate Governance Report are also available for free at the registered office of the Company, located at 28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris, as well as at the premises of the controlled Italian entity (ENGIE EPS Italia S.r.l.), located in Via Anton Francesco Grazzini, 14, 20158 Milan, Italy.

About ENGIE EPS

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, please visit www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of ENGIE EPS. Although ENGIE EPS considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by ENGIE EPS with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the ENGIE EPS Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on Wednesday 7 April 2021 (under registration number n° D.21-0273). Investors and ENGIE EPS shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavourable impact on ENGIE EPS.

These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the verbs or terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "build- up", "under discussion" or "potential customer", "should" or "will", "projects", "backlog" or "pipeline" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and that are to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on ENGIE EPS' business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ENGIE EPS' intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ENGIE EPS' results of business development, operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations or could affect the ENGIE EPS' ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of Covid-19 on ENGIE EPS' business, operations and employees. In addition, even if the ENGIE EPS' results of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the markets and the industry in which ENGIE EPS operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement. ENGIE EPS does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Press Office: Simona Raffaelli, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, eps@imagebuilding.it

Corporate and Institutional Communication: Cristina Cremonesi, +39 345 570 8686, ir@engie-eps.com