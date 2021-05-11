Budapest based tech company, Vircontech, brings local Governments, local businesses, and citizens on a common platform to revive districts

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In participation with local several Governments, Mayors, Townhalls, and local business and trade associations, Vircontech, Budapest, has developed an innovative solution to boost the local economy, generate employment and increase district tax collections. Harnessing the power of tested technologies - 3D modeling, VR, AR, AI, and Marketplace Analytics, packaged in user friendly apps for specific user groups it is a first comprehensive tech solution specifically created to revive our cities.

The solution breathes fresh hope to cities and small towns faced with business closures and unemployment arising from increased online spending and reduced footfalls due to the pandemic.

"Our solution has been developed in answer to the requirements of each of the stakeholders vested in the welfare of the district," says the Director of Consumer Insights at Vircontech, "It is literally for the people, by the people."

Key benefits include:

Local governments can offer solutions and access real-time data and metrics on resources available, helping them make governance decisions ,optimize resources and creation of employment opportunities are a few tangible benefits.

Local businesses are empowered via a dedicated city-level app offering marketing and promotion opportunities, optimized with AI-based personalization.

Every citizen can be gainfully involved in the development through a dedicated, feature rich Social Media app with increased levels of security.

Carbon footprint and pollution levels are reduced due to a more efficient execution of the 'Grow local, Buy local' approach and macro level optimisation of logistics and distribution.

The modular approach enables high levels of customization to address any unique local issues. Starting at the district level, the solution can be seamlessly integrated with other districts, cities and scaled to offer a county and country-level solution.

Bringing together the power of tested technologies from across different application areas onto a common platform, the solution is ready to deploy and the company is already in talks with senior officials in various countries.

Boiler Plate:

Virtual Concept Technologies - Vircontech is a Budapest based technology startup with domain specialists in the fields of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Analytics including forecasting and trend analysis, 3D modeling, and global marketing.

Vircontech is wholly owned by Barthelemy Advisors with proven credentials for having developed projects in various domains worldwide.

press@vircontech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505986/Vircontech_Logo.jpg