Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to report on further positive findings from the Phase II clinical and preclinical studies of ArtemiC, evaluating its efficacy as an anti-inflammatory agent to counter increased cytokine production found in COVID-19 infections including different variants.

Following successful Phase II clinical trials which showed the capacity for ArtemiC to improve and expedite the clinical recovery of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients1, Glow's strategic partner for ArtemiC, MGC Pharma, completed additional preclinical animal study to further support how ArtemiCworks or its mechanism of action.

The results, announced on May 7, 2021, demonstrate the mechanism of action of ArtemiC is to reduce inflammation and suppress the cytokine storm2 - believed to be the one of the leading causes of mortality in COVID-19 patients3. The results show that ArtemiC decreases the markers of inflammation (IFN-g, IL-1a and TNF-a), in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) of mice in the animal model of cytokine storm related to COVID-19. The clinical and preclinical results to date support ArtemiC being effective for addressing cytokine overproduction which is found in different variants and mutations of COVID-19.

"ArtemiC focuses on preventing and reducing the severity of the cytokine storm and hyper-inflammation induced by respiratory viruses, and since all current COVID-19 variants of concern may lead to a cytokine storm, the preclinical and clinical results support that ArtemiC should be effective on COVID-19 variants," said Tom Glawdel, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech.

"We are encouraged by these positive results that, together with successful Phase II results, continue to demonstrate the efficacy of ArtemiC to improve and expedite the recovery from COVID-19 symptoms and help prevent more serious forms of COVID-19," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech.

These findings support the understanding of the mechanism of action of ArtemiC and could lead to additional potential applications of the product where generalized inflammation is an issue. This data will be used in the design of future clinical trials for different indications. Importantly, once the inflammation process associated with COVID-19 is under control, the effects of 'long COVID', or 'post COVID syndrome', should be minimised. MGC Pharma will initiate a sub-trial under an upcoming Phase III clinical trial to prove this hypothesis.

In December 2020, MGC announced the results of a Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial executed in Israel and India, which showed ArtemiC statistically significantly improved the clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients in comparison with the Placebo Group. 100% of the patients in the treatment group met the trial's primary endpoint and fully recovered within 15 days. None of the patients supported by ArtemiC required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or intensive care, compared to 23.4% in the placebo group requiring further assistance.

ArtemiC is a clinically tested oral spray, containing four natural active ingredients: Artemisinin, Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, and Vitamin C. The formulation features the breakthrough MyCell®️ delivery system to deliver faster, more effective absorption of active ingredients. ArtemiC was submitted to Health Canada's Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) on Mar 11, 2021 and is currently under review by Health Canada. Glow has exclusive rights to market, sell and distribute ArtemiC in Canada, U.S., Mexico and all Carribean countries.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Glow LifeTech Ltd.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

About Swiss PharmaCan AG/Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss PharmaCan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients.

Website: www.swisspharmacan.ch

About MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MGC Pharma is a biopharma company with a "Nature to Medicine" strategy at the forefront of the emerging phytocannabinoid and plant derived medicine markets. The company's mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharma company providing standardised, affordable plant derived medicines of the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets.

Website: www.mgcpharma.com.au

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

1 ArtemiC Phase II Trial Results: https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MXC/02322300.pdf

2 See MGC Pharma Release dated May 7, 2021 for ArtemiC Preclinical Study Findings

3 a) Hojyo, S. et al. How COVID-19 induces cytokine storm with high mortality. Inflamm Regen. 2020; 40:37.

b) Tang, Y. et al. Cytokine Storm in COVID-19: The Current Evidence and Treatment Strategies. Front Immunol. 2020; 11:1708

