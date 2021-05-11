Anzeige
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
11.05.21
08:07 Uhr
0,730 Euro
+0,010
+1,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7050,83510:36
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Establishing an Issuance Program for Covered Bonds and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Establishing an Issuance Program for Covered Bonds and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations 

11-May-2021 / 07:51 GMT/BST 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Establishing an Issuance Program for Covered Bonds and 
Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations 
11-May-2021 / 07:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Establishing an Issuance Program for Covered Bonds and Authorization of Head 
Office for Necessary Operations 
 
 
DATE: May 10, 2021 
 
 
Authorized Member Decision Date 06.05.2021 
Issue Limit           10,000,000,000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type    Mortgage Covered Bonds 
Sale Type            Sale To Qualified Investors 
Domestic / Overseas       Domestic

With regard to the domestic Mortgage-Covered Bond ("MCB") issuance by the Bank pursuant to Capital Markets Law No. 6362, published on the Official Gazette dated December 30, 2012 and numbered 28513, and the Communique on Covered Bonds (III-59.1) published on the Official Gazette dated January 21, 2014 and numbered 28889, and the regulations to supersede the foregoing in the future, and any other relevant regulations; our board of directors approved, to establish an issuance program that will, contractually enable the issuance of MCBs maximum up to TRY 10 billion in different series and maturities in one or more issuances, determining and authorizing the relevant institutions, including the regulatory bank, legal consultancy, rating agency and the collateral responsible, if any, during the issuance process, determining and approving the workflows for keeping the collateral book, and establishing a cover pool, and approved authorisations regarding the necessary processes and applications.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 104156 
EQS News ID:  1194890 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194890&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
