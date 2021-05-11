LifeSpeak Further Expands UK Presence by Partnering with Market Disrupting Provider of Extended Healthcare Coverage

LifeSpeak, the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, today announced a partnership with Lime, the online-only provider of affordable top-ups that complement UK public health services. Through the partnership, Lime customers will gain complimentary access to LifeSpeak's curated expert-led mental health and wellbeing education solution directly through the Lime platform.

"Over the last few years, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of organizations around the world that are making our preventive mental health and wellbeing solution a key element of their employee benefits programs. Recognizing the value that these offerings bring to their employees, a growing number of these organizations, especially those in the financial services and insurance fields, are now adding our solution as a value-added service for their customers," said Michael Held, CEO, and founder of LifeSpeak. "We are excited to partner with Lime, a highly innovative and customer-focused organization that's leading the way in whole-person care to bring our services to their clients."

At launch, Lime will offer expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content drawn from LifeSpeak's mental health and wellbeing solution to approximately 850,000 employees of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) via their distribution partners. The content will be carefully selected to help SME employers support their employees' mental health and wellbeing as the UK emerges from lockdown. Lime will then extend the offering through additional channels and new services the company is launching this summer. Beyond the value-add of offering these resources to people seeking extra coverage on top of what the UK's world-class public health services provide, Lime will also provide access to all employees. Offering these resources as an employee benefit demonstrates Lime's commitment to ensuring a happy and healthy team and workplace.

"We are excited and proud to partner with LifeSpeak. After an incredibly challenging year for so many people, we look forward to working with LifeSpeak to support existing and potential customers across the UK with relevant, trusted, health and wellbeing content that will help them build the resilience they need to succeed," said Shaun Williams, CEO, Lime Global Ltd. "At Lime, we are concerned with providing products, services, and resources that people will really use and that will make a tangible difference to their lives. What I love about LifeSpeak is the fact that their content is expert-led yet completely accessible. As such, this partnership will provide a valuable, practical tool for our mission to help people stay healthy for longer by providing super-simple, affordable top-ups to public healthcare."

The LifeSpeak platform provides employers around the globe with a mental health and wellbeing resource for their employees, their customers, and their families. LifeSpeak's curated and proprietary content includes thousands of micro-learning videos, podcasts, tip sheets, and other assets from hundreds of the world's leading experts. People can access this content at any time and through any device to get the support they need on a wide range of issues, including mental health, addiction, stress management, relationships, financial health, parenting, caregiving, leadership skills, and more.

Lime joins a fast-growing community of LifeSpeak partners and customers in the UK and globally. For more information about LifeSpeak and to learn more about how LifeSpeak helps companies around the world support their people, visit www.lifespeak.com.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is the premier mental health and wellbeing platform for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With two decades of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak offers the largest breadth of proprietary resources to help companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. With a worldwide client base spanning all industries and sectors, LifeSpeak maintains a customer renewal rate of more than 97 percent. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

About Lime Global Ltd (trading as Lime)

Lime is on a mission to help the many stay healthy for longer by providing super-simple affordable top-ups to public healthcare, just where people need it most. Our customers can pick and choose the products and services that suit them best when they need them. Lime turns traditional health insurance on its head, offering customers a new, affordable way to safeguard their health, topping up the care they receive from the NHS not replacing or duplicating it. We offer a top-up where it's most needed, for just a few pounds a month, because we want everyone to have access to the best healthcare possible, no matter what their income. We're a small but fast-growing UK-based team, dedicated to providing outstanding customer service. We've designed Lime from the ground up to make it as simple and affordable for our customers as possible. From buying a product through to making a claim, we've reduced steps, simplified language and removed small print. We're an online business meaning our customers can access and manage their account themselves at any time with ease, plus, with no call centre, we can keep our prices as affordable as possible (although we will always be here to help when needed).

