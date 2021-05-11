The "Ferrystat Monthly" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ferrystat is a branded monthly report on the UK ferry market

The twenty-page statistical report is based on monthly returns from the leading passenger ferry operators in the UK. The report provides passenger, car and coach traffic by route by mode of transport with clearly-laid-out tables and illustrative charts.

This definitive monitor of the UK ferry industry tracks the competitive position of all major routes on a monthly basis. The report is available soon after the end of each reporting month.

Ferrystat provides timely information for tactical action to improve sales and to give guidance to suppliers, service providers and financiers on the latest trends in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Latest trends passengers, cars, coaches and sailings by route sector (UK Continent, Domestic, Ireland and Eurotunnel)

Annual trends passengers, cars, coaches and sailings by route sector

UK Continent passengers, cars, coaches and sailings by route sector

UK Continent passengers by country of destination Air Ferry

UK -Ireland passengers, cars, coaches and sailings by route sector

UK Domestic passenger, cars coaches by route sector

