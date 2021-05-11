Appian Unveils Latest Version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform

Low-code with complete automation delivers faster and more impactful business value

McLEAN, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today unveiled the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform . The new release expands the boundaries of the low-code industry with the introduction of low-code data, a new code-free approach to unifying enterprise data. The latest version of Appian also features enhanced AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), new design guidance and developer collaboration features, and enhanced DevSecOps capabilities.

Appian delivers complete automation, orchestrating people, existing systems, data, bots, and AI in a single workflow. Complete automation fuels enterprise-wide workflows to unlock material business results.

Matt Richard, CIO at Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA), a 500,000-member union of workers in construction, postal, and other industries, said, "Appian strips away the complexities of working with the most advanced automation technologies so we can focus on making our member experience the best it can be. We were able to build our first Appian RPA [robotic process automation] process in just four days, integrated with our people processes and Appian AI. Simplifying data design is going to have a huge impact for us so I am looking forward to the new release with low-code data."

The new platform enhancements support the Appian Guarantee , which aims to deliver a customer's first project live in just eight weeks with a flat services fee. New capabilities in the latest version of the Appian platform include:

Low-code Data : Building low-code apps is simple and visual, but integrating data still requires a host of database skills -- until now. Appian makes integrating data as easy as building apps. Source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming.

: Building low-code apps is simple and visual, but integrating data still requires a host of database skills -- until now. Appian makes integrating data as easy as building apps. Source data from anywhere, without needing to migrate it. Visually combine, extend, and model relationships between varied data sources, and automatically optimize data sets for performance, without coding or database programming. IDP : Appian Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) delivers massive efficiency gains via straight-through processing of large volumes of unstructured data. IDP now features native Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to securely extract data from documents without third-party software or services. In combination with the Appian native, pre-trained, and constantly-learning AI models, IDP can eliminate manual processing in any workflow.

: Appian delivers massive efficiency gains via straight-through processing of large volumes of unstructured data. IDP now features native Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to securely extract data from documents without third-party software or services. In combination with the Appian native, pre-trained, and constantly-learning AI models, IDP can eliminate manual processing in any workflow. Low-code RPA : Appian RPA centrally manages and monitors Appian bots, 3rd party bots, and end-to-end processes to increase scale and performance. Appian customers can now automate tasks even faster with new Low-code RPA Windows actions and additional new libraries of actions that can be downloaded directly from the Appian AppMarket .

: Appian RPA centrally manages and monitors Appian bots, 3rd party bots, and end-to-end processes to increase scale and performance. Appian customers can now automate tasks even faster with new Low-code RPA Windows actions and additional new libraries of actions that can be downloaded directly from the . Low-code Apps : Appian lets organizations build and change apps and automations 10x faster through visual development that's as simple as drawing a flowchart. New developer collaboration capabilities simplify co-creation of apps, while enhanced design guidance optimizes app performance, security, and testing. The result is a big boost in developer productivity.

: Appian lets organizations build and change apps and automations 10x faster through visual development that's as simple as drawing a flowchart. New developer collaboration capabilities simplify co-creation of apps, while enhanced design guidance optimizes app performance, security, and testing. The result is a big boost in developer productivity. Low-code DevSecOps: In Appian, everything is built to deliver enterprise-grade trust. From unmatched security certifications to comprehensive low-code DevSecOps, Appian helps customers innovate, compete, and grow. The new release continues to enhance simplified movement of software packages between development, test, and production environments with one-click compare and deploy to accelerate secure, governed deployments.

The latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform will be generally available in June 2021. For a free trial of the platform, go to www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/ .

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com .

