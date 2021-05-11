Neoway Technology 5G+C-V2X Full-function Automotive-grade Module A590 Officially Released

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2021, at the Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning Trade Fair, Neoway Technology (Shanghai:688159) officially released the 5G+C-V2X full-function automotive-grade module A590. This further enriches the 5G series products of Neoway Technology, and helps the smart connected vehicle industry accelerate into the 5G era.

"With its advantages of large bandwidth and low latency, and with C-V2X's PC5 direct communication technology, 5G technology can collaboratively implement rich smart driving scenarios such as V2V, V2I, V2P, and V2N, providing drivers with optimal smart mobility experience," said Felix, vice president of Neoway Technology.

Neoway Technology 5G+C-V2X full-function automotive-grade module A590 has outstanding performance in product performance, communications stability and reliability, size of cellular modules and many other aspects.

Automotive-grade: A590 is developed based on the Qualcomm automotive-grade chip SA515M. It is a true automotive-grade module that complies with IATF 16949 and ACE-Q100 standards, and can operate in the range of -40°C to +85°C.

Small size, but powerful functions: A590 has a size of only 52 mm × 52 mm, but it has very powerful functions. It fully supports 5G, C-V2X, eCall, dual SIM dual active (DSDA), and multi-frequency multi-satellite GNSS. It can well meet the needs of products with high size requirements, such as shark fin smart antennas.

High-precision positioning: A590 supports a full range of positioning systems such as GPS and BDS. It can implement high-precision positioning, by using RTK and QDR, regardless of whether in open spaces, or special scenarios such as tunnels and basements.

DSDA: A590 supports simultaneous working of two cards, and can keep the data services of two operators online at the same time. This reduces network coverage blind areas exponentially, guarantees the online rate, and improves the safety of smart driving. By using a unique bandwidth aggregation/balancing mechanism and link quality prediction algorithm, A590 can guarantee the data quality of high-priority services, implementing more stable wireless communications and safer driving experience.

High security: A590 provides a seamless combination of software and hardware security solutions in aspects including startup security, system security, and communications security.

A590 can be used in a variety of smart connected vehicle scenarios, such as T-BOX, smart antenna, OBU, RSU, smart cockpit, and vehicle central control, providing strong support for safe driving of smart vehicles and even autonomous driving.

For more information, please visit www.neoway.com.