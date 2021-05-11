Apontis Pharma is a speciality pharma business aiming to leverage its commercial heritage in Germany and deliver on its rapid growth ambitions. The company has carved out a sizeable niche for its 'single pill' products, which are combinations of commonly co-prescribed generic drugs that have been reformulated into in one branded pill (2020 sales of €19.0m). Alongside the 'single pill strategy', Apontis also has co-marketing agreements for several branded drugs (2020 sales of €16.6m). It is the increasing mix of the higher-margin single pills that we believe should benefit current operating leverage and provide the foundations for an enticing margin story. Apontis shares were placed at €19.0/share, raising gross proceeds to the company of €38m, translating to an enterprise value (EV) of c €145m.

