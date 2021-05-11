Ferdinand von Hapsburg & Sustainable Apparel Experts, Merchant Tailor Team Up in Brand Collaboration

LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferdinand von Hapsburg, the APR racing driver, has joined forces with Merchant Tailor, the sustainable apparel designer and merchandiser, to collaborate on a series of new collections with sustainability at its heart.

In a meeting of minds and values, Ferdinand and Peter Hall, Merchant Tailors' Founder, are launching the APR team kit, sourced from Ocean plastic and other recycled materials.

The collection of sweats, tees, and caps, celebrates Ferdinand's recent gear change to offset all his carbon emissions to a tenth of a tonne by buying and protecting hundreds of acres of forest in the Narupa reserve in Ecuador.

As Ferdinand will be competing for APR at the European Lemans under his Green Future Project and Drive Fast, Act Faster environmental campaigns, these logos and their pioneering message remain forefront in the designs.

For Merchant Tailor, this new relationship also presents the ideal opportunity to jointly co-launch its own brand 8SIX400 www.8six400.world. It's the first sustainable, motorsport apparel collection made entirely from recycled materials.

86400 is the number of seconds that populate a 24-hour day. In the case of Lemans, this represents the most gruelling endurance 24-hour motorsports race in the world.

Ferdinand joins a long list of esteemed Merchant Tailor clients including Pierre Gasly, Andretti United and Brabham. Beyond motorsports other customers include PADI, Bremont and WWF.

Ferdinand von Hapsburg, APR, said: "Drive Fast, Act Faster has been an incredible journey to date. It's only been made possible by partners such as Merchant Tailor who understand that change is incremental and about choices. As a company, its sustainability credentials are superb and its mission to provide purely sustainable solutions is the future of this and every sport."

Peter Hall, Merchant Tailor commented: "We are delighted to set up this new collaboration with Ferdinand whose carbon offsetting agenda with Green Future Project is setting new examples to other drivers across motorsports. This new partnership, confronting and tackling environmental issues, perfectly aligns with our values at Merchant Tailor, where sustainable choices come first."

