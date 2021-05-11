The Swedish company secured $38 million to build a manufacturing facility it has planned with the support of Swiss conglomerate ABB. The factory will be located in Stockholm and produce the company's Powerfoyle products.Exeger, a Swedish company developing dye-sensitized solar cells for integration into devices such as headphones and tablet computers, has announced it has secured $20 million in debt financing from Swedbank and the Swedish Export Credit Corporation, and another $18 million through a share issuance to Swedish investment firm Ilija Batljan Invest AB. "Exeger is at the beginning ...

