Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC has Signed Agreement with ClickPro To do Advertisements through Google Display Network and Develop A Specialized Website Marketing Strategy for SUIC's Global Fintech, AI, Global Supply Chain Finance and DeFi P

NEW YORK, NY and KUALA LUMPUR, TAIPEI / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) has signed an agreement with ClickPro of Malaysia, one of the leading digital marketing stalwarts to do display advertisements through Google Display Network (GDN). This SUIC-ClickPro team is currently working on the digital marketing campaigns in time for the launch of the Fintech, AI, Global Supply Chain Finance and DeFi projects of SUIC this year.

About Google Display Network (GDN)

Google Display Network (GDN) is a group of more than two million websites, videos, and apps where your Google Ads can appear. GDN offers digital marketing services across global media platforms through video platforms and blogs and allows businesses to place display ads on its huge network of sites across the internet. GDN targeting allows for smart display ad campaigns that could reach target consumers and narrow down high-performing audience based on their interests and demographics. Google Display ads communicate across all devices and media platforms, featuring an effective combination of placement, contextual and audience targeting tools to help businesses find, reach and connect with their audience more efficiently. GDN is the largest and most commonly used contextual online advertising network available. According to Google, the Display Network reaches over 90% of global internet users expanding across 2 million sites, with more than a trillion impressions served to over 1 billion users every month.

About ClickPro Media Sdn Bhd.

As one of the top digital marketing companies in Malaysia, Clickpro Media Sdn Bhd has been successful in the digital marketing industry since 2010. ClickPro has been appointed and certified as a trusted partner of Yahoo! Southeast Asia for Search Marketing. ClickPro as a digital marketing company, provides various types of services, such as search engine optimization (SEO), website development as well as Google Display Network (GDN). ClickPro has many clients from other countries such as Singapore, China and also many local Malaysian companies, such as the car manufacturer Proton, home appliances company, Aiwa, branding and advertising design company, M. Creative Sdn. Bhd., among others. For more info, visit their website at https://www.clickpro.com.my/

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645985/SUIC-has-Signed-Agreement-with-ClickPro-To-do-Advertisements-through-Google-Display-Network-and-Develop-A-Specialized-Website-Marketing-Strategy-for-SUICs-Global-Fintech-AI-Global-Supply-Chain-Finance-and-DeFi-Projects