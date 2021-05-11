Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
11.05.2021 | 12:13
Sistema PJSFC: S&P affirms Sistema's credit rating at BB, outlook upgraded to 'positive'

11-May-2021 / 12:41 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
S&P affirms Sistema's credit rating at BB, outlook upgraded to "positive" 
 
Moscow, 11 May 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian 
investment company, announces that S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the Corporation's credit rating at 'BB' and upgraded 
the outlook to "positive" as a result of the IPO of the Corporation's portfolio company Segezha Group. 
 
Vladimir Travkov, Sistema's Vice President for Finance, said: 
 
"The upgrade of S&P's outlook to 'positive' reflects the Corporation's success in increasing the share of liquid assets 
and growing the overall value of our portfolio as a result of the IPOs of Ozon and Segezha Group. S&P also noted the 
resilience of Sistema's diversified portfolio, which delivered impressive operational results in 2020 despite the 
global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as steady cash flows at the Corporate Centre level. The 'positive' outlook means that 
the rating may be upgraded over the next 12-18 months." 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolai Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 104395 
EQS News ID:  1195205 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
