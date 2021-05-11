Backend Benchmarking Publishes 19th Edition of the Robo Report, First Quarter Gives New Hope to Value-Oriented Robos

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Backend Benchmarking has published the 19th edition of the Robo Report covering the first quarter of 2021.

This edition of the Robo Report tracks 91 accounts at 42 different providers and is the most comprehensive analysis of robo advisors available. It also features an interview with Stash CEO Brandon Krieg and an industry review.

After the overwhelming outperformance of growth-style investing in 2020, value stocks outperformed in the first quarter of 2021. "If investors believe we are in a new regime, robo portfolios with a value tilt, like Schwab's and Betterment's, may be compelling options for the future," said Ken Schapiro, Backend Benchmarking Publisher.

"If the last twelve months are indicative of the future, robo advisors are not only here to stay but also expanding rapidly," said David Goldstone, Head of Research for Backend Benchmarking. "One of the leading independent robo advisors, Betterment, increased its assets under management from approximately $18 billion to $28 billion over the last 12 months."

Year-to-Date Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: Schwab Domestic Focus, TD Ameritrade Managed Risk, Wealthfront

Equity: Schwab Domestic Focus, Schwab, Qapital

Fixed Income: Fidelity Go, Fifth Third Bank OptiFi, Betterment Income

1-Year Trailing Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: Titan Invest, Morgan Stanley Robotics, Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor

Equity: Titan Invest, Morgan Stanley Robotics, Schwab Domestic Focus

Fixed Income: Interactive Advisors Legg Mason Global Growth and Income, TIAA Personal Portfolio SRI, M1 Finance

3-Year Trailing Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: Morgan Stanley SRI, Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor, Axos Invest

Equity: Zacks Advantage, Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor, Morgan Stanley SRI

Fixed Income: E*Trade Core, Axos Invest, SigFig & Wealthfront

5-Year Trailing Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: SigFig, Axos Invest, Vanguard P.A.S.

Equity: SigFig, Vanguard P.A.S., Axos Invest

Fixed Income: Schwab, SigFig, Axos Invest

Please note:

Performance is partly based on Backend Benchmarking's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report and the Robo Ranking are all available for free at https://www.backendbenchmarking.com/the-robo-report/.

