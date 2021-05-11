Appointment will benefit STALICLA's robust drug discovery platform and pipeline development

STALICLA SA, a Swiss clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leading omics-based precision medicine drug development for patients with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), announced today the appointment of Baltazar Gomez-Mancilla, MD, PhD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gomez-Mancilla, whose clinical neuroscience leadership includes more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will help advance clinical trials leveraging the deployment and application of STALICLA's first-in-class precision drug discovery platform DEPI, with an initial application in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Joining a world-class team of 26 seasoned drug developers, clinicians, data scientists and computational biologists, Dr. Gomez-Mancilla brings invaluable insight from previous roles that include Senior Director of Clinical Genomics at Pharmacia-UpJohn and Executive Director Neuroscience, Translational Medicine at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005598/en/

Baltazar Gomez-Mancilla, MD, PhD, joins STALICLA as Chief Medical Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Baltazar during a pivotal time where his proven strengths in navigating all stages of clinical development will aid STALICLA's progress in clinical trials using the company's DEPI precision medicine platform to define patient subgroups and develop personalized treatments," said Lynn Durham, CEO Founder. "Baltazar brings a rare blend of CNS, NDD and biomarker experience, which, combined with his career-long aptitude for practical innovation, will be invaluable support for STALICLA's STP1 candidate currently in the clinic and our plans to bring two investigational treatments into Phase 2 in 2022. His focus on developing translational strategies to advance clinical pipelines in CNS and neuropsychiatry is an ideal fit with our science and vision, which strives to be on the frontier of a new paradigm for drug discovery and precision medicine in NDDs."

"Joining STALICLA, I am impressed by the potential of the company's technology and its novel stratification approach to identify, develop and bring precision medicine to patients with NDDs," said Dr. Gomez-Mancilla. "The chance to apply new and emerging advances in precision psychiatry, and to make an impact on the lives of patients and families living with these conditions inspires me every day. I look forward to working with STALICLA's well versed and committed team to develop a first-in-class NDD-focused precision medicine portfolio."

Dr. Gomez-Mancilla has led numerous central nervous system (CNS), rare disease and neuropsychiatry clinical trials, and has received international recognition in the fields of neurodegeneration and NDDs. He has been a leading figure in conducting registration studies for two positive New Drug Applications and has held academic positions that include a Professorship in Neurology at the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology. He is currently adjunct Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University, has co-authored over 25 patents, and produced more than 80 peer-reviewed publications.

About STALICLA

STALICLA SA is a Swiss clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leading omics-based precision medicine drug development for patients with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), with a first application in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). STALICLA is on a unique mission to identify clinically actionable patient subgroups and develop tailored treatments for those most impaired by their symptoms. Its DEPI technology is the first platform specifically developed to enable precision medicine in complex NDDs. The platform integrates comprehensive metabolomics, whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing and its advanced HC match module to pair patient biological signatures with drug candidates. DEPI has reached clinical proof of concept with its first pipeline candidate, STP1, currently in clinical trials. STALICLA is advancing collaborative alliances with strategic third-party pipelines and is rapidly scaling its platform and clinical development activity. For more information, please visit: https://stalicla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005598/en/

Contacts:

STALICLA SA

Lynn Durham

Lynn.Durham@Stalicla.com