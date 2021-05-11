Remote working has raised a number of challenges that have been taken up by Finnish pioneering designer of functional furniture, Evävaara Design. Evävaara is launching two completely new workstation designs to fit any home: the larger, mobile sshhh 3 and the smaller sshhh 7. The workstations support the wellbeing of employees with good ergonomic and acoustic design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005612/en/

Evävaara's functional work stations are designed to fit any home with their harmonic, modern look (Photo: Business Wire)

Antti Evävaara, founder and chief designer of Evävaara Design, has almost twenty years' experience in designing and producing functional furniture, with solid expertise in good acoustics and user comfort, which provide the basis for their workstation design.

"In today's world we are constantly surrounded by irritants and noise that can make it hard to focus on something. Our products aim to create a quiet, personal space that allows you to focus", says Evävaara

The furniture-shaped workstations designed by Evävaara are a response to the challenges posed by the increase in remote working. According to remote work and virtual leadership expert Ulla Vikman of Timanttia Consulting, those who do a great deal of remote work, often experience interruptions and are sometimes challenged by a blurred line between work and free time.

"Someone who does a great deal of remote work would be distracted if the necessary tools, such as displays and paperwork, are constantly on all over their home. By intruding your thoughts constantly, these things tend to increase stress levels and focusing becomes more difficult", says Vikman

The design of Evävaara workstations is focused on a number of details that support concentration and ergonomics. The wood and felt of the workstation muffles both external and internal noise and improves the acoustics of the whole room. Standard equipment for the workstation includes

Power sockets and cords

USB port

LED lights

Storage pockets for paperwork and other materials

The larger sshhh3 can be purchased with an additional, adjustable chair. After work, the workstation doors are simply closed and the workstation becomes a mobile cabinet. A neutral colour scheme makes the unit blend seamlessly in any home environment.

In order to boost the efficiency of your working day, Evävaara Design workstations are easy to deploy. The workstation is delivered assembled and ready to use. Evävaara Design workstations are available direct from the designer.

Today the products of Evävaara Design are in use all over Europe wherever a calm space is required, for instance in open plan offices and libraries. They have also garnered some international interest since Vincent Gregoire, Nelly Rodi's creative director and a celebrity in the business, included Evävaara products in a video showcasing new trends at the Maison Objet fair in February.

Evavaara Design is a Finnish pioneer in functional furniture design in Europe creating quiet corners for every environment.

