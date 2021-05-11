NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 24 0415) admitted to trading on May 12, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 24 0415 5 ISIN code IS0000033009 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/2.50 BD 20240415 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 12.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously 0 kr. issued 11 Amount issued at this 12.000.000.000 kr. time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date April 15, 2021 19 First ordinary April 15, 2024 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date April 15, 2024 23 Interest rate 2,5% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 15.4.2021 32 First ordinary coupon 15.4.2022 date 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon 3 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price 37 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly NA index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. Nov. 2020 S&P: A for long term domestic loans. Mar 2021 Fitch: A for long term domestic loans. --------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information No --------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for May 7, 2021 Admission to Trading 52 Date of Approval of May 7, 2021 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to May 12, 2021 trading 54 Order book ID RIKB_24_0415 55 Instrument subtype T-Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility Yes guards 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond