Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: A2JJ96 ISIN: SE0011166974 Ticker-Symbol: WILC 
Frankfurt
11.05.21
08:06 Uhr
13,090 Euro
+0,115
+0,89 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by Fabege AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (178/21)

The following bond loan issued by Fabege AB will have a new last trading date.

ISIN     New last trading date
SE0013882883 2024-10-07      

Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above
have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Fabege AB on
May 10, 2021. 

Please find updated instrument details in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

