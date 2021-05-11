Press release

Malmö, May 11, 2021

Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January - March 2021

Prepared for an exciting 2021

Despite somewhat challenging times, we were able to gain progress in the first quarter. Sales increased substantially during the quarter compared with the year-earlier period and were clearly strongest in the markets that are more accessible despite the pandemic, particularly the German market. This bodes well for the future as our key markets normalize.

Extract from CEO Per Persson's message to the first quarter.

Firstquarterof 2021 comparedwithsame period 2020

During the period, 14 (0) CADScor Systems and 1,260 (370) disposable patches were sold.

Revenues amounted to SEK 723 thousand (121).

Gross profit amounted to SEK 530 thousand (109), corresponding to a gross margin of 73.3% (90%).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 12,214 thousand (10,905).

Result before tax amounted to SEK -11,722 thousand (-10,815).

Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -9,198 thousand (-9,124).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 55,027 thousand (45,018).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.21). No dilution arose.

Number of shares amounts to 141,045,437 (51,694,043).





Events in the firstquarter, 2021

On January 13 Acarix announced positive preliminary data from the exploratory SEISMO study, using its modified CADScor System on a potential heart failure application. The SEISMO trial was initiated in June 2018 to evaluate the possibility of developing an algorithm that can differentiate patients referred with suspicion of heart failure. The study, with in total 199 patients at two sites in Denmark, included the last patient in 2020. "Completing the inclusion to the exploratory heart failure study was a great milestone for all involved. The new data looks promising for early heart failure rule out and will be important for all affected patients today waiting all too long for a final diagnosis. The data could warrant a follow-up study to consolidate findings and bring more data for algorithm development," said Professor Peter Søgaard, MD and primary investigator. The results from the final analysis of the study data is expected to be submitted for publication in Q2 2021.

Events afterMarch 31, 2021

No major events.

The complete Interim Report is available by link below or on www.acarix.com

