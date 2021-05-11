Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure to install 33,000 feet of KBI Flexi-Pave in Atlanta's famous Beltline Walkway and Bicycle Path

Environmentally conscientious, the installation of KBI Flexi®-Pave will consume 11,000 used scrap car and truck tires

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Atlantic Power, and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce that its KBI Flexi ®-Pave has been specified for Atlanta's famous "Belt-line" Walkway and Bicycle Path.

The Beltline has, over the past 5 years engaged in extensive testing of KB Industries Inc's Flexi®-Pave and determined that the unique benefits of KBI Flexi ®-Pave improve Atlanta's Beltline. The installation of KBI Flexi ®-Pave will increase the width of the existing Asphalt Path by an average of 2 feet on either side on 33,000 feet of the Walkway and Bicycle Path. This will benefit the Beltline by reducing the amount of erosion that occurs following heavy storms, causing water to flow off the sides of the asphalt and eroding the subbase underneath the asphalt, subsequently causing costly failures and damage to the sides of the asphalt path.

The ability of KBI Flexi ®-Pave to allow 3,000 + gallons of water to pass through every square foot of KBI Flexi ®-Pave per hour reduces the possibility of storm water damage. In addition, KBI Flexi®-Pave naturally provides 'Passive Nutrient Removal' as the stormwater flows through the KBI Flexi®-Pave into the aquifer, benefitting improved stormwater management and water quality.

The Beltline further determined the 'non-cracking' capabilities of KBI Flexi ®-Pave will provide an added benefit to cyclists and walkers, who will be less likely to have accidents that are commonly associated with failing asphalt.

With the Beltline being renowned for its goal to be known as environmentally conscientious, the installation of KBI Flexi®-Pave will consume 11,000 used scrap car and truck tires from becoming hazardous waste in the manufacture of KBI Flexi®-Pave. Acknowledging that the manufacturing of KBI Flexi ®-Pave includes the use of recycled tire granule, aggregate, and a proprietary binding agent, resulting in a totally benign environmentally correct flexible porous paving solution. KBI Flexi®-Pave is one of the products from KBI's Scrap Tire Construction Products - Division (STCP)

Flexi-Pave® was developed by K.B. Industries, Inc a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

About the Belt-Line

The Belt-Line is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban development programs in the United States. It is the catalyst for making Atlanta, Georgia a Global Beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. Providing residents and guests with a greater ability to enjoy the city, intermingle and socialize. The Beltline has already established over 33 miles of multi-use, urban trails and over 46 miles of improved streetscapes that have become an integral part of the Atlanta Beltline program and the pride of Atlanta. Learn more: www.beltline.org

Additional KBI Flexi ®-Pave Applications:

K.B Industries, Inc's KBI Flexi ®-Pave, has over the past 19 years combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Visit: www.kbius.com ++1 (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its KBI Flexi ®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution. Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's New Website is currently under construction. Submit enquires to: enquiries@Kbius.com to receive details on the reconstructed website as it becomes available. www.atlanticpic.com

