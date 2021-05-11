Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
11.05.2021 | 13:20
VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK: VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Launches New Social Media Channels And Provides More Details On Upcoming Stakeholder Conference Call

VirExit Technologies, Inc will host the stakeholder call the last Wednesday in May

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has scheduled a stakeholder conference call to be held on Wednesday May 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm PST/4:00 pm EST.

"We are excited to present VirExit's recent successes and strategic planning during our stakeholder call," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies. "From our official name change to our current relationships, we are making significant headway as an organization."

At the same time, VirExit has launched a new corporate Twitter account @officialVXIT. The company is diversified and launching their Safer Place Marketplace soon for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies will be offering health, hygiene, safety, and sanitization products. VirExit is helping to mitigate the spread of germs wherever our products are used.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

CONTACT:
Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
brooke@cornerstonepr.net
(240) 360-0866

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646354/VirExit-Technologies-Inc-Launches-New-Social-Media-Channels-And-Provides-More-Details-On-Upcoming-Stakeholder-Conference-Call

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
