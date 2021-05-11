StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Rexall as Retailer for COVID-19 Saliva Test Kits Throughout Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a specialist in PCR testing dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood, today announced Rexall as the retail outlet that will distribute its COVID-19 PCR saliva test kits in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario beginning May 5. Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with more than 400 pharmacies across Canada.

"StageZero is proud to work with Rexall to make our at-home COVID-19 PCR saliva test kits available to Canadians to enable immediate and convenient testing via supervised telehealth, for families, companies and travelers," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

Rexall customers will be able to purchase COVID-19 PCR saliva test kits in select stores, nationally. Individual test kits as well as two-user test kits will be available for purchase, and pricing includes the shipping and handling of test samples. Testing will require an online appointment for specimen collection supervision and guidance on returning samples to the lab. Customers will receive their test results within 24 hours after their samples arrive at the lab.

For more information on the program please visit https://www.rexall.ca/covid-19/home-travel-test.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com

