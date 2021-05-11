Delray Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman, President, and CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 17th at 09:30 AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GvA0wYzFTm6gUl0u2xZSqg

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. AzurRx is also advancing two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-1022, for COVID-19 GI infections and FW-420, for Grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.

