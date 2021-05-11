Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR) today announced that Dorothy Timian-Palmer; President & Chief Executive Officer will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 12:30 pm ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zKVzoJ2NSiKX3k5B4C0AxQ

About Vidler Water Resources, Inc.

Our business is to source, develop and provide sustainable potable water resources to fast-growing communities throughout the Southwest U.S. that lack, or are running short of, available water resources. We conduct our business by working closely with many constituents in these communities: regulators, utilities, Native North American tribes, community leaders, residential and commercial developers and alternative energy companies. We ensure the water resources we develop and sell are sustainable and provide benefit to the citizens of the communities and regions we serve.

For further information:

Vidler Water Resources, Inc.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

775 885 5000

dorothy@vidlerwater.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com