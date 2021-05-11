Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR) today announced that Dale Shwed and John Leach will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 2:00pm ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4dy5fwnDTf2i_Ah5gHKRlQ

About Crew Energy Inc.

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company's operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adheres to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound ESG practices that underpin Crew's fundamental business tenets. Crew's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CR".

For further information:

Crew Energy Inc.

Dale Shwed, CEO / John Leach, CFO

(403) 266-2088

investor@crewenergy.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com