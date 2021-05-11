Interim Report January - March 2021

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

JANURAY - MARCH 2021

Net sales increased by 7.6 % to SEK 1,523 million (1,416)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 102 million (41)

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 69 million (27)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 50 million (18)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.38 (0.19)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 102 million (126)

Net debt amounted to SEK 878 million (2,472)

Net debt excl. lease liability decresed to SEK 222 million (1,741)

In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -14 million (-12).

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 179 million (121)

IMPORTANT EVENTS JANUARY - MARCH 2021

ITAB's recapitalisation completed

The rights issue has contributed SEK 768 million before equity issue costs

before equity issue costs

The offset issue has contributed SEK 100 million to equity

to equity

All A shares have been reclassified to B shares

Acquisition of 81% of Cefla's business unit for retail solutions completed.

