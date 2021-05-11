Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
11.05.2021 | 13:27
Interim Report January - March 2021

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

JANURAY - MARCH 2021

  • Net sales increased by 7.6 % to SEK 1,523 million (1,416)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 102 million (41)
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 69 million (27)
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 50 million (18)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.38 (0.19)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 102 million (126)
  • Net debt amounted to SEK 878 million (2,472)
  • Net debt excl. lease liability decresed to SEK 222 million (1,741)

In 2021, non-recurring items impacted the profit after financial items by SEK -14 million (-12).

  • EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 179 million (121)

IMPORTANT EVENTS JANUARY - MARCH 2021

  • ITAB's recapitalisation completed
    • The rights issue has contributed SEK 768 million before equity issue costs
    • The offset issue has contributed SEK 100 million to equity
    • All A shares have been reclassified to B shares
  • Acquisition of 81% of Cefla's business unit for retail solutions completed.

This information is such information that ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) is obliged to make public under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was

submitted for publication at 1 pmMay 11, 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

ITAB Shop Concept AB

Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, CFO

Telephone: +46 36 31 73 00

Mobile: +46 732-30 05 98

Box 9054, SE-550 09 JÖNKÖPING

Telephone: +46 36 31 73 00

itab.com, itabgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itab-shop-concept/r/interim-report-january---march-2021,c3345067

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/862/3345067/1416078.pdf

ITAB_Q1_2021_EN

