TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.: TLD3 Entertainment Announces the Merger of FleaLeeTV into its' Over The Top (OTT) Video Streaming Network Affiliate Streaming Entertainment Ventures (SEV)

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / TLD3 Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:TLDE), a New York-based digital entertainment and technology company, has merged its streaming network affiliate Streaming Entertainment Ventures (SEV) with FleaLeeTV LLC (FLTV) (FleaLeeTV.com).

SEV is a live event and video streaming OTT social-networking platform that integrates media with real-time fan interaction and consumer and creator rewards, SEV will be composed of multiple channels that will serve the Black, Latinx, and Multicultural market for movies and live-streamed events.

FleaLeeTV CEO Dion Lee and CMO Carla Williams-Lee, will bring their expertise in Business Management, Marketing and Content Curation as Managing Directors of SEV to grow the network's diverse offering of content and run day-to-day operations.

The merger represents a rebranding and reorganization of TLD3's affiliate SEV platform which was announced in September of 2020.

Gerald Baugh, CEO of TLD3 Entertainment said, "There was an immediate connection between their history and vision along our vision for SEV's future. We love what they bring to the SEV platform and brand. They come with fresh and innovative energy, just what we need to take SEV to the next level."

FleaLeeTV is a co-op network for live streaming and video-on-demand that celebrates urban lifestyle and culture, while providing independent content creators with a platform to showcase their work, grow their fanbase and monetize their efforts. FLTV was launched in April 2020 with a vision to create more diversity within the television, film, and streaming industry as the premier OTT media service for Black Directors, Producers, Writers, and Entertainers in the midst of a pandemic.

In the music genre, FLTV has produced a handful of virtual concerts over the past 12 months, including new and emerging bands like Freak Juice, Hello New World, and Bazerk. They have made an impact in bringing underground Hip Hop into the virtual space with documentaries "Project Blowed 26" and "How the West Was One." FLTV is releasing a series of Rap and R&B acts this summer to the platform with "Flow & Tell" and "Herstory Mix Tape" virtual events.

In the film genre, FLTV has made a way to monetize short films with the Raving Fan Coin rating system which is designed as a crowd funding tool for filmmakers. FLTV also offers pay-per-view options for full-length features and web-series. You can find FLTV Director Showcases for up-and-coming filmmakers, Alicia Cooper with Fat Stripper, Christopher Williams with Tales From Da Ville, and Reuben "Big Reub" Johnson with Love Recessions to name a few.

Lee, CEO of FLTV states, "I saw a need to reinvent the way we experience our favorite Artists and Entertainers, while giving creative control and ownership to Independent Artists worldwide. Live concerts can be streamed directly to you and allow backstage access following the show on a virtual platform. The world is changing and if you don't change with it, you will be left behind." Dion Lee is passionate about providing a dynamic "at-home" entertaining experience.

FleaLeeTV will remain as a separate channel on the Streaming Entertainment Ventures Platform. You can support indie films on FleaLeeTV at http://flealeetv.com. FleaLeeTV virtual concert line-up and pay-per-view movies can be found at http://flealeetv.tixr.com. For interest in a live stream performance or content submission, email flea@flealeetv.com for more information. Follow Streaming Media News with FleaLeeTV at http://flealeetv.blogspot.com.

ABOUT FLEALEE TV

FLEALEE stands for Feeling Life through Entertainment & Arts, Live to Everyone Everywhere. FleaLeeTV is changing the way that consumers experience entertainment while giving artists a new platform to showcase their work, grow their fanbase and monetize their efforts.

ABOUT TLD3 ENTERTAINMENT (TLDE)

TLD3 Entertainment Inc (http://tldecorp.com) is Publicly trading stock company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol TLDE. TLD3 is a New York, NY based digital entertainment and technology company focused on being a global leader in digital music streaming, entertainment streaming and social networking applications.

