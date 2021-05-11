DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG

Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.05.2021 / 14:00

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



With reference to the notification of Major Holdings according to Art. 33 et seq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] dated 10 May 2021 Teslin Capital Management B.V. informed us of the following: We hereby inform you of our investment goals in accordance to Art. 43 WpHG and in addition to our notification as of May, 7th 2021 that Teslin Capital Management BV acting in its capacity of fund manager of both Gerlin NV, and Midlin NV, located at Maarsbergen NL Woudenbergseweg 11, has exceeded the 10% threshold on voting rights participation in your Company as follows: 1. We are financial investors and our investment in your Company is generally aimed at long term (more than 5 years). However, to gain maximum returns/ trade profits we may also decide to sell shares at an earlier point in time. Currently we do not have any additional strategic objectives. 2. We intend to acquire additional shares and voting rights of the Company according to respective market opportunities and within the general investment policy of the Gerlin N.V. and the Midlin N.V. funds. 3. As major shareholder in your Company we are interested to maintain a good relationship to Management and Supervisory Board as in the past. Obviously, we do have a current interest in the Company's composition of Management- and Supervisory Board although we currently do not intend to become part of it. We would appreciate however to be heard with our comments by the Supervisory Board in case of any intended changes in relation of proposed candidates to both (Management and Supervisory Board). 4. We do not intend to initiate any material change to the Company's current capital structure (equity or debt). 5. The acquisition of the shares conducted by Gerlin N.V. and Midlin N.V. and related voting rights was entirely financed with the fund's equity capacities.

11.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

