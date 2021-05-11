DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG
With reference to the notification of Major Holdings according to Art. 33 et seq. of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] dated 10 May 2021 Teslin Capital Management B.V. informed us of the following:
We hereby inform you of our investment goals in accordance to Art. 43 WpHG and in addition to our notification as of May, 7th 2021 that Teslin Capital Management BV acting in its capacity of fund manager of both Gerlin NV, and Midlin NV, located at Maarsbergen NL Woudenbergseweg 11, has exceeded the 10% threshold on voting rights participation in your Company as follows:
11.05.2021
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaltbau Holding AG
|Hollerithstraße 5
|81829 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schaltbaugroup.de
