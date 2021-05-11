FINN Global Health Practice Taps Goel Jasper As Digital Health Innovation Group Head

New Position Created to Leverage Jasper's Leadership in FINN's Sector Growth

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners announced today that Goel Jasper, managing partner of FINN Jerusalem, will expand his role to include FINN Health Practice Digital Health Innovation Group Head. FINN named Jasper to the newly created position to recognize his outstanding ability to help digital health clients navigate the complexities of the sector to benefit their growth.

The digital health product innovation sector is a fast-growing part of the FINN Health Practice with more than 60 clients focusing on how to improve health, care delivery and the utilization of medical information to impact patient outcomes.

"Many great medical innovations that address global patient needs are developed in Israel, and Goel is expert at championing their intrinsic and economic value and communicating their stories to the wider world," said Gil Bashe, managing partner, Chair Global Health, FINN Partners. "Exceptional client outcomes confirm that Goel is a go-to leader in global digital health with demonstrated ability to help digital health clients navigate the intricacies of the health sector ecosystem and address investor, regulatory, reimbursement and brand-building communications challenges."

Jasper, a member of the FINN Global Health Practice leadership team, has been part of FINN Partners from its inception in 2011 and has led the Jerusalem office since that time. Under his leadership, FINN Jerusalem has grown quickly from seven to almost 30 employees, and has become an agency knowledge center for best practices in serving digital health and healthtech clients globally. FINN Jerusalem now serves Israel-based Health Practice clients in biopharma, digital health and medical device sectors that target the U.S. marketplace. Its global client base, including Sheba Medical Center, Theranica, PolyPid, MedAware and RedHill, has made FINN Jerusalem the market leader addressing clinical, payer and go-to-market communication priorities.

"It is a meaningful responsibility to work with FINN Partners colleagues globally with a focus on innovation that can improve and accelerate access to care," said Jasper. "Health professionals have always sought advances that address patients' pressing medical needs. Our role is to educate, promote and communicate about the integration of artificial intelligence, digital health, health information, machine learning-based tools, biotech and cutting-edge devices with novel approaches to care."

"Our FINN Jerusalem Health Group has grown tremendously, and Goel and his team are serving critically important roles within FINN Partners' Global Health Practice," said Peter Finn, CEO and founding partner, FINN Partners. "We are proud of Goel and the role he and his team play in our continued leadership as a most admired agency with a commitment to client service."

Recognized as U.S. Healthcare Agency of the Year by HITMC and a top-four PRovoke Media global healthcare agency, the FINN Health Practice continues to grow throughout the agency.

Jasper began his career in Washington, D.C., then moved to New York, where he worked at Hill & Knowlton from 1993-98, beginning his association with now-FINN colleague Bashe. Jasper served on both the agency and client side, directing corporate communication at Beenz.com and networking equipment and software provider Ciena Corp. before moving to Israel in 2004 and joining an agency that would evolve in 2011 into FINN Partners. Since that time, Jasper has led FINN Jerusalem to become Israel's leading agency representing the nation's health-innovation sector.

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than quadrupled in size in during the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507393/FINN_partners.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685964/Finn_Partners_Logo.jpg