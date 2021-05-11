New Industrial-Networking Solution Delivers Versatile Device and Greater Value

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today unveiled the newest addition to its line of industrial-grade routers with the introduction of Digi IX15, the only fully functional industrial cellular gateway with Zigbee support. Serving as both a gateway and router, Digi IX15 delivers greater value by giving companies a complete, cost-effective IoT solution.

Digi IX15 works seamlessly with Digi Remote Manager for efficient configuration, deployment, monitoring, and management of thousands of mission critical devices and assets from a single desktop, tablet or smartphone. Digi IX15 brings greater power to the company's acclaimed Digi XBee ecosystem, including modules, code libraries, and the award-winning Digi XBee Tools suite. Digi IX15 is equipped with the latest Python programming implementation to bring greater reliability, simplicity, and security to edge computing and simplify all phases of the product development lifecycle.

In today's fast-paced market, competitive advantage relies on rapid development and deployment. Digi IX15 accelerates time-to-market for industrial customers seeking lower-cost alternatives to DIY gateway designs for networking operations. One of the few IoT gateways on the market certified for C1D2 deployments, the rugged Digi IX15 is designed for the harsh conditions commonly found in industries such as oil and gas, water/wastewater, energy, and agriculture.

"We are always expanding and improving our WAN solutions," said Steve Ericson, Vice President and General Manager at Digi. "Every new innovation demonstrates how we aim to constantly listen to our customers and respond with industry-leading network solutions. We understand companies must focus on developing their own unique, value-add offering instead of needlessly spending time, money, and resources creating their own connectivity solutions. Digi's breakthrough IX15, with XBee gateway and IX router capabilities, manageable via Digi Remote Manager, delivers the competitive edge they require."

The Digi IX15 industrial gateway and router will be available through global distribution partners on May 11, 2021.

Learn more about Digi here.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005013/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

digi@globalresultspr.com

949.307.5908