This definitive quarterly report highlights differences between Eurostar, Eurotunnel, Short Sea, North Sea, Western Channel and Air passengers between the UK and the Continent. Passenger Profiles is a report of 41 pages and provides unique information for marketing and strategic planners.
The report is produced on a quarterly basis with trends for a time series of previous quarters in clearly laid-out tables and illustrative charts.
It contains full data on market shares by mode of transport (highlighting for instance the rapid share gains of airlines) as well as profiles by age, gender, residence, purpose of visit, length of stay, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Traffic Overview
2. Sector Share Visits
3. Number Of Visits By Mode
4. Gender Of Passengers
5. Purpose Of Visit Of Passengers
6. Share Of Holiday Independent Of Passengers
7. Residence Of Overseas Passengers
8. French Residents Visits By Mode
9. Residence Of UK Passengers
10. London Residents Visits
11. Average Length Of Stay Of Passengers
12. Vehicle Type Of Passengers
13. Package Holiday Visits By Air
14. Destination Of UK Passengers
15. UK Passengers To France By Mode
16. Samples Sizes
