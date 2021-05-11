Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has successfully tested its electronically steerable phased array antenna over the Telesat Anik F3 satellite.





"We are excited to have reached this critical milestone in our development of a fully electronically steerable Ka-band, Phased Array, Mobile Satellite Antenna," said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "The 1024-element prototype antenna has performed better than expected. We were able to stream video, surf the net, perform speed tests and conduct an uninterrupted video conference over Webex," added Awada.

"Measured over-the-air results have demonstrated the high performance of the compact, scalable antenna modules and validated our simulation model of the architecture for larger panels," said Professor Ali Safavi-Naeini, Director of CIARS (Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems) at the University of Waterloo.

"This modular, intelligent technology platform provides a cost-effective solution for a wide range of applications-from fixed to mobility satellite broadband services, and for the rapidly emerging millimeter-wave 5G cellular services", he added.

These successful initial tests are a significant development for C-COM. The Company can now move forward with confidence and continue testing over several different satellites to confirm interoperability of this new antenna design. Ensuring interoperability with satellites is a key step before the Company dedicates additional resources needed to develop a commercial product based on this new technology. The new phased array Ka-band antenna is expected to open new mobile vertical markets (land based, marine, aero) for the Company. The prototyping of a 4000-element antenna using the same building blocks used to build the 1000 element antenna is in progress and so is the planning of the commercialization phase of this new antenna.

"Today, we are much closer to achieving our objective of delivering an affordable, electronically steerable antenna system capable of operating over the latest constellations of LEO, MEO and GEO satellites, which will play a significant role in delivering broadband solutions to consumer and enterprise markets worldwide," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President & CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is an innovator and leading global provider of mobile on the pause satellite-based antenna systems. The Company designs, develops and manufactures proprietary, auto-acquisition antenna systems for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite, with just the press of a button. This technology makes it possible to deliver, Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about the Company's expectations as to its ability to complete development and commercialize a product based on the technology described above and the impact such a product might have on the consumers, enterprises and the Company, including the opening of vertical markets and its impact on the Company's financial results, are all forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The positive test results described above are just one step toward commercialization. Commercialization of a product is dependant on further successful testing. The Company's ability to convert this technology into a commercially and financially viable product depends on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks, many of which are outside of the Company's control. Further test results may not be positive. Anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released, may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could have an effect on future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.SEDAR.com.

