Elliott investment supports Paper Source for a bright future of its own and in teaming with Barnes Noble

Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") announces today that funds it advises have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and business operations of Paper Source Inc.

The acquisition of Paper Source by Elliott allows the stationery and gift retailer to emerge from Chapter 11 with the support of a well-capitalized owner committed to the development and growth of the business. Following the Chapter 11 process, Paper Source will benefit from significantly less debt on its balance sheet. It will operate from approximately 130 stores across the US, from Papersource.com, as well as its wholesale division, Waste Not Paper by Paper Source.

Elliott is also the owner of Barnes Noble, the leading bookseller in the US with bookstores in every state. The businesses are highly complementary, with shared product ranges and a common commitment to excellent customer service. While the businesses will continue to operate independently, considerable opportunities exist for mutually beneficial retail partnerships.

Barnes Noble has enjoyed a strong performance since its acquisition by Elliott in September 2019, overcoming a number of pandemic-imposed challenges. Elliott now looks forward to the continued progress of both retailers. James Daunt, CEO of Barnes Noble, will have oversight responsibilities for both companies.

James Daunt, CEO of Barnes Noble said: "I look forward to working closely with everyone at Paper Source. This is a wonderful brand, with a unique culture and community. With Paper Source's management team, we will support and accelerate the brand's strategic growth initiatives. Alongside this, the opportunities for Paper Source to work with Barnes Noble are tremendously exciting for both businesses."

Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source said: "All of us at Paper Source are delighted with Elliott's investment in the brand and look forward to working with them, and with James and the team at Barnes Noble. I am so grateful for the community who have supported Paper Source through both the pandemic and the Chapter 11 process our amazing teams, our incredibly loyal customers, landlords, and our partner and vendor community."

Paul Best, Portfolio Manager and Head of European Private Equity at Elliott said: "As the country's leading specialty retailer of stationery, cards and gifts, we see tremendous future potential in Paper Source's business. We look forward to working closely with the management team to position the brand for continued growth coming out of the pandemic."

About Paper Source

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier lifestyle brand that offers a curated selection of fine papers, gifts, crafts, party supplies, wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With a mission to inspire people to Do Something Creative Every Day, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house art and design team, as well as over 1000 artists and makers around the world. Paper Source is an iconic brand with approximately 130 stores across the U.S., a direct-to-consumer eCommerce business, and a robust wholesale network. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.

About Barnes Noble

Barnes Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company has over 600 Barnes Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web's premier e-commerce sites, BN.com. General information on Barnes Noble, Inc. can be found on the Company's website at www.bn.com.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages more than $42 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

