SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced an agreement with Waters Corporation to offer customers fully configured and interoperable Waters Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) instruments as part of their purchase and deployment of SCIEX mass spectrometry (MS) systems.

The collaboration makes it easier for customers to choose the most suitable tools to address their analytical needs for both large and small molecules. Waters UPLC instruments feature extremely low dispersion capabilities that can deliver increased MS sensitivity when low level analyte detection and quantification is required.

"We strive to provide the best products and services, and live by the mantra, 'when customers talk, we listen,'" said Dom Gostick, Vice President GM LC-MS and CTO, at SCIEX. "Through this collaboration, we are broadening the variety of LC instruments available to our growing customer base."

SCIEX and Waters developed instrument control drivers that have been fully tested to ensure compatibility and compliance. These proven drivers allow SCIEX OS software to directly control Waters ACQUITY UPLC I-Class PLUS Systems, as well as the H-Class PLUS, H-Class PLUS Bio and M-Class instruments. Customers will also benefit from the commitment of both vendors to deliver coordinated service and class-leading analytical performance. SCIEX will support the full customer relationship while Waters will provide direct UPLC service and support.

"Scientists will immediately benefit from ease of access to industry-leading UPLC systems," said Jon Pratt, Senior Vice President, Waters Division. "This agreement provides for a smooth, integrated experience for customers with the coordinated support of Waters' expertise and service."

To learn more about the available systems, please contact your SCIEX sales representative.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

About Waters

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

2021 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-13277-A

