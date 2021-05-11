European Operator Moves to Full-Stack SaaS-based Solutions to Reduce Operational Expenses and Leverage Innovative New Technologies

Netcracker Technology announced today that Andorra Telecom will upgrade to the cloud-native Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS in order to leverage a SaaS-based deployment model and implement innovative practices and methodologies such as Agile development and DevOps.

Quad-play provider Andorra Telecom, the only operator within the Principality of Andorra and a long-term Netcracker customer, will gain significant benefits from Netcracker's next-generation cloud-native platform, including reduced IT complexity, enhanced operational and business agility, cost efficiency and the ability to monetize new revenue streams. This will help the operator bring advanced digital services to the B2C and B2B markets.

In addition, the Netcracker SaaS solution gives Andorra Telecom the opportunity to explore the power of cloud economics, including end-to-end automation, multitenancy, on-demand scaling, resiliency, continuous upgradeability, deployment flexibility and modularity.

"We've had an extremely successful relationship with Netcracker for a number of years, so taking the solutions and services into the cloud and to a SaaS delivery model makes perfect sense for us," said Jordi Nadal, CEO, Andorra Telecom. "As we look to future-proof our IT and lower costs, I'm confident that our ongoing partnership with Netcracker will result in continued progress in a number of critical areas."

"We are extremely happy to help Andorra Telecom achieve even greater positive outcomes as a result of the full-stack upgrade to our cloud-native Digital BSS and OSS alongside our world-class services," said Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker. "We look forward to growing our partnership and enabling Andorra Telecom's digital agility utilizing our innovative solutions."

