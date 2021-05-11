Company expands executive team and establishes international presence to keep pace with growing demand

Cloudleaf, the leader in next generation digital supply chain solutions, today announced the addition of several key executive hires, as well as its office expansion in Serbia. Cloudleaf welcomes Stacie Immesberger as its new vice president of product marketing, Shawna Baker as the head of enterprise market development, and Ken Carpenter as vice president and head of partnerships to its growing team. The expansion is a testament to Cloudleaf's explosive growth and continued momentum in next generation supply chain networks.

Cloudleaf's Expanded Executive Team

Stacie Immesberger, Vice President, Product Marketing:

Stacie Immesberger is a well-recognized industry expert in the supply chain industry with deep knowledge in various functions of supply chains, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Planning (SCP), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), manufacturing, and visibility platforms across a variety of industries. She has worked both in industry and at leading technology providers, including Manugistics (Blue Yonder), Oracle, Infor/GT Nexus, One Network Enterprises, Orchestro (E2Open) and Descartes. In her new role, Immesberger is developing product strategy and leading Cloudleaf's efforts in market segmentation, competitive analysis, sales enablement and analyst engagements to help position Cloudleaf as a leader in next generation supply chain networks.

Shawna Baker, Head of Enterprise Market Development:

Baker joins the Cloudleaf team with 16 years of experience in supply chain technology, where her career began. She has played an instrumental role in developing the presence of known companies like Elemica, Infor Nexus and Logility. In her role at Cloudleaf, Baker is focused on building a robust funnel of qualified opportunities to accelerate growth and support the company's fiscal target.

Ken Carpenter, Vice President, Head of Partnerships

Carpenter joins Cloudleaf after his most recent role at Blue Yonder (formerly known as JDA), where he led global partner strategy for nearly five years. He built Blue Yonder/JDA's partner program from the ground up, working across major strategic partnerships, large and small system integrators, channel partners and technology partnerships. He has worked with premier companies like Salesforce, Microsoft, Accenture, KPMG, EY and Capgemini to drive global go-to-market (GTM) initiatives and solidify Blue Yonder's transition to a partner mentality. In his new role, Carpenter will lead the expansion of Cloudleaf's strategic partnerships to help drive additional growth through multiple channels.

"We have a vision for where Cloudleaf is headed and it will require having the best of the best on board if we want to continue to innovate how we have already," explains Mahesh Veerina, CEO at Cloudleaf. "The newest additions to our team all offer deep industry knowledge and will be a key ingredient in helping us forge ahead. We're thrilled to welcome them to our team and cannot wait to see what the future has in store with our growing team."

Cloudleaf's Office Expansion into Serbia

Serbia represents a global center of excellence for all areas of the Cloudleaf business and an area where Cloudleaf executive leadership has deep experience building international operations. Cloudleaf is opening its physical office in Belgrade in the summer of 2021 for its 30 existing Serbian employees in sales, customer success and product and expanding immediately to include engineering.

"Serbia is a tremendous hotbed for talent across GTM, operations and engineering," said Forrest Hobbs, chief revenue officer at Cloudleaf. "Expanding to this part of the world allows Cloudleaf to take advantage of the rapidly expanding global market in supply chain. As Cloudleaf continues to expand outside its core US market into Europe and Asia, this new location helps us 'follow the sun' to support our rapidly expanding global customer base."

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: https://www.cloudleaf.com/

